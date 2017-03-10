“Kids events are the best!” Jaime King said, flanked by her sons, James Knight and Leo Thames. The actress was on hand at the Little Marc Jacobs Celebration held at Au Fudge on Wednesday. Billed as an event with “after-school snacks” and, naturally, shopping, it benefited children’s charity Baby2Baby and provided a chic play date for the fashion set.

Tiffani Thiessen and stylists Penny Lovell, Emily Current, Tara Swennen and Caley Rinker were among those who turned out to shop the Little Marc Jacobs spring line. The brand’s maroon varsity bomber jacket was one of the most popular items with many adult attendees throwing it over their own shoulders for photo opps.

“The clothes are so cute,” said Baby2Baby founder Kelly Sawyer Patricof, who was joined by cofounder Norah Weinstein.

“Last year, we had Mother’s Day here,” added Sawyer Patricof. “We brought about 50 low-income children and their moms here for a special day. It’s nice for us to be able to bring the Baby2Baby kids somewhere that our kids also go. We want them all to feel like they’re having the same opportunities our children have.”

Between face painting, cookie decorating and balloon animals, King chased her sons from room. Eventually, the boys stopped and posed with her in the party’s photo booth.

“The dads are brave,” quipped one guest of the men in attendance – which included Christina Aguilera’s fiancé Matthew Rutler, with daughter Summer Rain, and Brady Smith, with wife Thiessen and their two kids Harper and Holt.

“Do you want to get a cookie?” Thiessen asked her kids. (Young or old, the answer was always yes.) Luckily, the party had a full spread of sweets in addition to pint-sized sandwiches. As Swennen’s five-year-old daughter Jordan partook in face painting, Kristen Stewart’s stylist shopped the racks.

“I want her to exert her free will and pick her own things, but, as a stylist, there are times where I do get involved. I can’t help myself.”

Interior designer Estee Stanley, who co-owns Au Fudge with Jessica Biel, made an early appearance, while Weinstein said the money raised would go a long way. “In Los Angeles, one baby dies every week from unsafe sleep situations. We’re providing a crib or a safe place to sleep to every baby in our program.”