ABOUT THE MEN: Tom Ford and British GQ editor Dylan Jones cohosted a dinner at the recently opened behemoth Ned hotel in The City of London to celebrate the close of London Fashion Week Men’s, and mark the event’s fifth anniversary.

“I’m a bit of an interloper tonight,” said Ford during the dinner, “because, while I am a cohost, it was really Dylan Jones who has put not only this evening together, but who has worked the last five years tirelessly to make London Fashion Week Men’s truly one of the great forums of men’s wear. Not only for emerging, younger talents, but also for established, ahem, older brands like mine.”

Jones, who is chair of the four-day event, modestly transferred the credit for the continued success of the shows to British Fashion Council chief executive officer Caroline Rush and her team, many of whom were seated around the two long tables in the historic sixth floor, walnut-paneled Tapestry Room, the largest of its kind ever produced in England when it was created in the Twenties, and which takes its name from the stately pastoral tapestries that line the upper walls.

Also celebrating were designers including Katie Eary, Oliver Spencer, Matthew Miller, Patrick Grant, Lou Dalton, Craig Green, Christopher Raeburn and Westwood’s Andreas Kronthaler, LFW Men’s ambassadors David Gandy, Robert Konjic, Johannes Huebl, Paul Sculfor, Dermot O’Leary, Hu Bing and Jack Guinness, as well as British sports stars David Hayes and Tom Daley, drag star Detox, Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo, model Oliver Cheshire and David Walliams.

“They could have just sat in the office, having long boozy lunches,” said charismatic model and presenter Guinness in reference to the efforts of the attendant style press members that champion the shows. “That’s what I would have done if I was a fashion editor so, obviously, I’ll never be a fashion editor.”

The Veuve Clicquot was flowing as guests went about the bacchanalian business of celebrating. Other guests included Royal Ballet soloist Eric Underwood, model Eric Rutherford, Hollywood Style consultant Andrew Weitz, Toby Huntington-Whiteley, chef and model Isaac Carew and Presley Gerber, who was in town to shoot a yet-to-be-revealed campaign before heading to Milan to walk in Dolce & Gabbana show — his third time on the designers’ catwalk.

Despite top model DNA courtesy of his mother, Cindy Crawford, this modeling lark is not part of the 17-year-old’s long-term game plan.”I totally fell into it and I have fun doing it but it’s not what I want to do for my rest of my life,” he told WWD. “I want to go into the nightlife industry like my dad [Rande Gerber, the bar and nightlife entrepreneur behind over 40 global establishments and who partnered with George Clooney to launch Casamigos Tequila in 2015].”

As for the music, it will be a DJ-free zone. “I want to play classic rock. That’s all,” he said. “I don’t listen to ‘now’ music at all. I’m strictly Rolling Stones, that’s me; I don’t go any earlier or later than that. My dad played the Stones 24/7 at home, so I grew up with it and I love it. When I went to Coachella this year, there were all these noises coming out of the speakers, with some dude pressing some buttons on a computer, and I thought, ‘There’s no music there.'”

But don’t expect this to be a Snapchat-ready, typical Gen-Z hangout — Gerber has old-school aspirations for his first club. “I would make a ‘no phones’ rule,” he explained. “I went to a little speakeasy in L.A. with my dad recently and you had to give in your phone when you went in and I thought that would be a genius idea for a club.” How refreshing.