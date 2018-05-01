The nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards have been revealed, with the season’s darling “The Band’s Visit” earning an expected number of nominations. Other big nominees include “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two” and “Carousel.”

The Tony Awards will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban on June 10 in New York City. Below, a list of this year’s nominees.

Best Leading Actor in a Play:

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Best Leading Actress in a Play:

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Leading Actor in a Musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Leading Actress in a Musical:

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island

LaChanze, The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls,

Jessie Mueller, Carousel

Best Play:

The Children

Farinelli and The King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Musical:

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Revival of a Play:

Angels in America

Three Tall Women

Lobby Hero

The Iceman Cometh

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical:

My Fair Lady

Once on This Island

Carousel

Best Original Score:

Angels in America

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls; Music

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play:

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Ann Roth, Three Tall Women

Ann Roth, The Iceman Cometh

Best Costume Design of a Musical:

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once On This Island

Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady