The nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards have been revealed, with the season’s darling “The Band’s Visit” earning an expected number of nominations. Other big nominees include “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two” and “Carousel.”
The Tony Awards will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban on June 10 in New York City. Below, a list of this year’s nominees.
Best Leading Actor in a Play:
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King
Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh
Best Leading Actress in a Play:
Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Leading Actor in a Musical:
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Carousel
Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Musical:
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island
LaChanze, The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls,
Jessie Mueller, Carousel
Best Play:
The Children
Farinelli and The King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Junk
Latin History for Morons
Best Musical:
The Band’s Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Revival of a Play:
Angels in America
Three Tall Women
Lobby Hero
The Iceman Cometh
Travesties
Best Revival of a Musical:
My Fair Lady
Once on This Island
Carousel
Best Original Score:
Angels in America
The Band’s Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls; Music
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play:
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America
Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Ann Roth, Three Tall Women
Ann Roth, The Iceman Cometh
Best Costume Design of a Musical:
Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
Clint Ramos, Once On This Island
Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady