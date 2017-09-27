BLOCK PARTY: Valentino rolled out a plush, burgundy carpet for its street party Tuesday night. It was a street party in the truest sense — albeit, a well-heeled version — with an animated Champagne-sipping crowd that gathered on the sidewalk of Hôtel Costes as city traffic rolled past.

The guest of honor? The Valentino Garavani Rockstud Spike bag, a deep red velvet and gold-studded creation by the house’s designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

And impossible to miss, given the constant stream of selfie activity that went on in front of its display in the mini pop-up store that also sprang up in its honor. It was for a good reason: whoever gets the most likes on their Instagram selfie with the bag can take it home. The contest runs through Oct. 6.

Piccioli, who rivaled the bag as another popular subject for the frenzy of selfies, said he felt optimism from the gathering and being surrounded by others.

“Costes is like home in Paris for me,” he added, mentioning the hotel has served as his home away from home for more than 15 years.

Olivia Palermo wore a Valentino ensemble from the resort collection.

“I’m in ath-leisure,” explained Palermo, who dressed up the outfit with a pair of sharp-looking stilettos.

While many feigned inexperience in the selfie department, Giancarlo Giammetti admitted to practicing at home, with little success.

“I think there are so many pretty girls to do a selfie, we don’t need another face,” he said, explaining why he hadn’t taken one at the party, and flashing a broad smile that was most definitely photogenic.