With French being the language of love, it was befitting for Moncler Grenoble to host a private Valentine’s Day dinner at the Spring Place outpost of Paris’ Caviar Kaspia, celebrating the brand’s fall 2017 offering.

Many elements of the 90-year-old restaurant’s sumptuous Place de la Madeleine interior were duplicated for the New York pop-up, including the earth-toned plaid taffeta curtains that framed a glittering view of Manhattan.

The mood among the eclectic crowd was pure amour as guests sat for a fashionably late dinner after 10 p.m. Director Spike Lee embraced NFL-pro Victor Cruz, who was released by the New York Giants on Monday after seven seasons with the team.

“New England and Dallas are my top choices [for teams],” the wide receiver revealed as he devoured a plate of penne with lobster, king crab and imperial Baerii caviar. Cruz’s mood was impressively optimistic given his unexpected life change, but he admitted he will miss New York if forced to move for his career.

An alternative entrée option at Tuesday’s affair was a single baked potato topped with 1 oz. of onyx-colored sturgeon eggs.

The soigné crowd included models Gelila Bekele and Johannes Huebl, Saudi Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, designer Waris Ahluwalia, and the brand’s Remo Ruffini.

A vodka shot placed at each setting eased many introductory conversations as waiters continually refreshed the Russian spirit throughout the night from chilled cut-crystal decanters.

As the clock ticked toward midnight, a final course of wild berries and cream was not enough to retain many of the bleary-eyed fashionistas faced with the remaining 48 hours of New York Fashion Week’s rigor.