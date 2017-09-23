TAKE YOUR PICK: Riccardo Tisci, creative director of the event, mopped his brow as well-wishers surged the VIP area and the party heated up. “It’s so hot in here,” he sighed.

Besides conceiving the sprawling party — replete with barber chairs, festival lights, a pole dancer and stacks of rubber tires — the designer has been working on multiple projects with Nike, including an NBA-related one.

Designer peers including Stefano Pilati, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Angela Missoni posed for photos with Givenchy’s former creative director.

Vogue Italia’s new editor in chief Emanuele Farneti hosted the party, held at Milan’s Scalo Farini, a former railway station.

Dubbing the event “The New Beginning,” Tisci was inspired by Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy,” recreating Inferno, Purgatory and Paradise. Church benches and white beds lined the party rooms, heaving with crowds that mostly ignored the latter part of the dress code: black tie and naked.

Asked to choose between the three religious locations, Alberta Ferretti opted for Purgatory: “I’d be stimulated to improve, while in Paradise, that’s it, there’s nothing more to do or learn.” In contrast, Silvia Venturini Fendi saw Inferno as a much “more fun” place.

A new beginning? “Every time you free yourself from prejudice,” said Marco de Vincenzo. As for his own Paradise, he sees it at the seaside. “To wake up with the sea in front of you. Paradise would be to bring real people in the place of your dreams — at the beach.”

“I think it would be interesting to see Purgatory,” said MSGM founder and creative director Massimo Giorgetti. “In my head it is a place where all your mistakes become huge objects surrounding you… they include all the bad past collections and the style fiascos.”

“I definitely want to go to Paradise,” said Philosophy’s creative director Lorenzo Serafini. “I imagine it as an endless beach… I mean, the only thing I’m dreaming about since I got back from vacation is to take another holiday.”

Paul Surridge, who had debuted his first collection for Roberto Cavalli earlier in the day, said “to be at peace with oneself” was Paradise. “This brings freedom.”

For Angela Missoni, it’s always a new beginning. “I never look back, but always ahead of me, I like all that is new,” she said.

As crowds gathered outside the venue trying to get in, guests were entertained by Sky Ferreira, Primal Scream and the DJ set Seth Troxler and Jamie Jones.

Dean and Dan Caten, Stefano Pilati, Maria Carla Boscono, Ladyfag, Maurizio Cattelan, Remo Ruffini, Michele Norsa, Marco Zanini, Karolina Kurkova, Brian Atwood, Lewis Hamilton, and Bella and Gigi Hadid were among the guests.