“That was pretty cool,” said Wiz Khalifa after taking in a performance by L.A. Dance Project in “Club James,” the ground-floor nightclub in the Sheats-Goldstein residence. It wasn’t the way a new collection is typically unveiled, but Ermenegildo Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori chose to debut the house’s XXX Collection on a troupe of male and female modern dancers to underscore the playful, fashion-forward nature of the clothes.

“We’re in L.A., a city with a fun, young energy that reflects the collection,” said Sartori, who has collaborated with L.A.D.P. cofounder and director Benjamin Millepied on several projects. Millepied and wife Natalie Portman sat on built-in concrete benches surrounding the dance floor — along with guests Khalifa, Lucky Blue Smith, James Marsden, Zedd, Finn Wittrock, Black Atlass and Rodrigo Santoro — to watch the dancers.

“I mean, those were some moves. I thought I’d seen every dance move there was, but no,” said Marsden of choreography. “He’s a great choreographer,” said Santoro of Millepied.

Earlier, Blake Giffin, his brother Taylor Griffin and Miles Teller were among those enjoying cocktails in the main house, also overlooking the city lights. Several of the VIPs were also wearing sweatshirts, T-shirts and bomber jackets from the XXX Collection. “I’m Brazilian, so you know, we are more laid-back. I will wear a suit if I have to, but I prefer to dress more relaxed,” said Santoro.

“Where’s my sweatsuit?” asked stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who put Marsden in a pattered techno fabric bomber jacket for the event.

Soon dance tracks began blaring on the speakers and Wittrock and Portman took to the dance floor with the now off-duty dancers.

“How annoyed do you think the neighbors are right now?” asked George Kotsiopoulos. “We’re way up here in the hills, and there’s a nightclub down the street.”