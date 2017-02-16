Berlin – Parkas and lumberjack checks aren’t your normal red-carpet attire, but hey, Berlin is Berlin.

And with the Berlin Film Festival in full swing, Woolrich not only took the opportunity to outfit German actors Trystan Pütter, Sonja Gerhardt and Lisa-Marie Koroll in the brand’s iconic arctic parka for their off-screen rounds, but also cohosted the festival’s coolest after-hours get-together: the Off-Berlinale Party on the night of Feb. 15.

True to form, guests were text-messaged the party’s secret location only the day before, and could have been excused for not expecting to land at the back door of the anything but hip and much in need of renovation Ku’damm Karree. The venue, an empty Eighties office space, could only be reached via the “Woolrich elevator” after which everyone had to pass through a red and black checked dressing room before getting to the loftlike party center. They also couldn’t help passing William Minke’s party-hearty diptych, which was adopted as the symbol of this year’s Off-Berlinale bash.

Pütter, who played Tim in this year’s Best Foreign Film nominee “Toni Erdmann,” was the party’s other cohost. “I think ‘Toni Erdmann’ and its success opens doors for ambitious German filmmakers and storytellers away from mainstream boredom,” the actor commented. “’Toni’ shows a new face of German film: an artistic, young and bold one.”

As for his hooded outerwear, “Berlinale is the time when film stars and audiences are running around freezing,” he noted, “and for the first time this year, I didn’t freeze once thanks to my wonderful Woolrich parka.” He added the heritage brand didn’t only keep him warm outside, but “inside Off-Berlinale, we made the place boiling hot thanks to their support.”