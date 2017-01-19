“It’s a moment to have fun; it’s the People’s Choice Awards,” said Yara Shahidi of her red carpet moment at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

“When those racks of clothes come in, I think I get heart palpitations ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Yes!’ the “Black-ish” star said of her gown. “It’s the funniest moment of dress-up ever. That’s how I treat it, this is all dress-up.”

Not taking one’s self too seriously continued as first-time presenter Emily Wickersham arrived and joked, “I was like, ‘Maybe I should have a glass of wine before going on stage,’l before remembering she could take cues from a pro. “I’m presenting with Wilmer Valderrama. He’s done this a million times.”

As most stars skipped the interviews and made a beeline for screaming fans to take selfies and sign autographs, Joel McHale took on the role of host for Jennifer Lopez, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Priyanka Chopra, Ashley Greene, Ruby Rose, Chrissy Metz, Chandler Kinney, Peyton List, G-Eazy, Meg Donnelly and Lilly Singh, who took home the first award of the evening for “Favorite YouTube Star.”

Musing on her mammoth fan base, Singh said, “Before I was ever able to love anyone else I had to love myself genuinely. YouTube is a journey more than anything else because putting yourself on the Internet is scary. It takes a lot of confidence. It really taught me to be comfortable in my own skin.”