DOUBLE ACT: Cara Delevingne proved herself a dab hand at stand-up at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress and model had a press conference in stitches for the unveiling of a Magnum x Moschino short film starring her and Moschino designer Jeremy Scott as part of the ice cream brand’s “Unleash Your Wild Side” campaign.

In the film, directed by Scott, a Moschino-clad Delevingne can be seen being chased by animal cartoon characters — brought to life by legendary animator Uli Meyer — who try to steal her Magnum Double ice cream.

“I don’t know whether they were chasing me or the ice cream,” quipped Delevingne, who had covered her shaved head with a red Moschino beret marked Rebel.

She also handed out tips for how to eat Magnum ice cream, saying: “When it comes to Magnums, I think it’s really important to masticate.”

Also at the event, Scott presented a Moschino bag collection based on the animal characters.

“We all have baggage, you know,” Delevingne said. When asked if she could reveal what she would be wearing on the red carpet that night for the premiere of “Jupiter’s Moon,” she replied: “I will be naked, I’m freeing my nipples. Jeremy, I hope you’ll join me, we can all go naked together.”

Delevingne turned more serious when asked about shaving her hair for her current movie project, “Life in a Year,” in which she plays a girl who is given one year to live. She stars opposite Jaden Smith.

“For the film, before I even got the project, I said to the directors, ‘Look I want to shave my head for it, because when it’s a part like that, to do with having cancer, I needed to feel what it would be like to have no hair. And also in terms of the way you look, it’s so important to feel beautiful. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have hair, it doesn’t matter at all, and it was one of the most liberating things I’ve ever done. I don’t know how long I’m going to keep my head shaved for, but I really like it,” she said.