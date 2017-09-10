A note to those looking to chat up 50 Cent at a fashion show: his bodyguard might not like it, and you might receive some choice words after the fact.

But the man himself is more than happy to discuss his passions for style. The rapper, who has been more MIA on the social circuit in recent years following his bankruptcy drama, was back in the spotlight Saturday night at the Philipp Plein show at Hammerstein Ballroom, where he sat smiling in a hat that read “no one cares at all,” manufactured fog lapping at his feet.

“I want to see it – I’m a fan of Philipp Plein,” he said when asked what brought him out to NYFW. “I probably won’t be out all this week – this’ll probably be the only time you’ll see me appear.”

And just what made Plein so lucky? “It’s different – I pick things out of things that’ve been picked. There’s a stylist involved,” he said. “I personally went to his shop in Cannes, his place there. And from there I’ve been a fan of it so I’ve been going back and forth – they’ve got a spot down on Madison. See, I actually shop at his spot.”

The main draw of Plein’s boutique, it seems, is his ability to go incognito. “It’s easier for me because it’s an actual boutique, so there’s not so many people that they run you out of the place,” he said. “You know? The cameras come when I come.”

More from the Eye:

Next Up, The Weeknd

Catching Up With Bella

Calvin Klein After Party Draws Paris Jackson, Brooklyn Beckham

Selena Gomez: ‘To Me a Hero Is Someone Like My Mom’

Fenty Beauty Model Halima Aden Talks Working for Rihanna

A Nineties Redux at Jeremy Scott’s Spring 2018 NYFW Show