LOS ANGELES — Designers took to social media to lash out at U.S. president-elect Donald Trump following Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech at the 74th Golden Globe Awards last night.

The actress didn’t directly name the millionaire businessman, though the behavior she described made it clear she was talking about Trump. Streep was the recipient of the Cecil B DeMille Award, a lifetime award that honors those who have made an impact on the entertainment world.

In her acceptance speech, she celebrated the diversity of Hollywood’s stars while recalling the incident in which Trump mocked a disabled journalist in November 2015.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart, not because it was good, it was – there’s nothing good about it. […] It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege and power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” she said.

“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” Streep added.

Hours after her speech, Trump reacted on Twitter, calling the actress “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and a “Hillary flunky”. He then went on to explain that he was not mocking a disabled reporter, and said he “would never do that,” but that he simply showed him “‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Designers and celebrities reacted on social media too, rallying around Streep. Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci twice posted his support on Instagram, writing: “This is what a true leader looks like. We love you Meryl for speaking up.” He later added: “Still not over Meryl Streep and the realness of that speech, that kindness and poetry and beauty of soul is what we need in 2017.”

THIS IS WHAT A TRUE LEADER LOOKS LIKE. WE LOVE YOU MERYL FOR SPEAKING UP! LOOKING SO PERFECT In @givenchyofficial #love #merylstreep @micaelaerlanger @lamarquisette A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

STILL NOT OVER MERYL STREEP AND THE REALNESS OF THAT SPEECH, THAT KINDNESS AND POETRY AND BEAUTY OF SOUL IS WHAT WE NEED IN 2017 🙏🏻 #weloveyou #merylstreep @givenchyofficial A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:23am PST

Zac Posen congratulated the “inspiring and fearless” actress, while Carine Roitfeld called her “an icon” and “a legend”:

Congratulations to the inspiring, and fearless #MerylStreep #goldenglobe #cecilbdemilleaward A photo posted by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Thank you Meryl Streep ! An icon, already a legend❤️ A photo posted by Carine Roitfeld (@carineroitfeld) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:11am PST

French socialite Caroline de Maigret; Saif Mahdhi, president Europe of Next Management; stylist Carlos Mota, and designers Peter Som and Bibhu Mohapatra were among those who showed their support:

Meryl Streep, what a woman! "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence invites violence" Try to be the change you want to see in the world ✊️❤ Rg @sammygagarrett A photo posted by Caroline de Maigret 🇫🇷 (@carolinedemaigret) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:26am PST

Thanks #merylstreep #goldenglobes #respect 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 A photo posted by Saif Mahdhi 🇫🇷🇹🇳 (@saifoo7) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Thank you #merylstreep for your artistry, your humanity and your words of empathy Congrats on your #cecilbdemille #lifetimeachievementaward @mamie.gummer @donjgummer A photo posted by Bibhu Mohapatra (@bibhumohapatra) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

Never care much about Hollywood award shows. I only saw her speech tonight and touch me deeply and made me love her even more ! #takethatpresidentoftheunitedstatesofAmerica #cantwaitforhistweet #blameon???? #BravaMerylstreep #ifonlymoreactorswerethatbraveandhonest #NYCTREASURE A photo posted by Carlos Mota (@casamota) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

Celebrities including Khloé Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Katie Holmes, Brie Larson and Diane Kruger posted their reactions as well:

The strong stand up for themselves… The strongest stand up for others. What an inspiring speech! Thank you for using your voice to make us all better! 🙏🏽 #MerylStreep A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep, as I call an end to this night…when you have a broken heart…make art. You are astounding! #FanGirl A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:42am PST

We are so blessed to be inspired by this incredible, remarkable woman. Her speech tonight was truly magnificent. I am forever in awe and so deeply moved. Congratulations and thank you ❤️❤️❤️ #merylstreep #goldenglobes A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

Fully sobbing. This is what a leader of truth, compassion and freedom for all looks like. Thank you #MerylStreep A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:17pm PST