Actress Nina Dobrev doesn’t hit the gym for show and that is precisely why she is now the ambassador for the Reebok x Les Mills partnership.

The all-around athlete, who will appear in the film “Flatliners” in September, has been busy swimming with the sharks — literally — in Hawaii and the Bahamas for the upcoming documentary “Our Planet: 360.” “Honestly, it was one of the most incredible experiences that I had. I wanted to share it with the world because I feel that sharks have a bad rap. You only hear about when there is an accident. They’re constantly in the water and there are no accidents,” the “Vampire Diaries” actress said. “It’s mistaken identity. Everyone makes mistakes every once in a while. So when you’re in the water, which is their home, you have to play by their rules. There are risks at times, but for the most part, they are very docile and don’t care about humans.”

Growing up with an athletic older brother, she pretty much followed him into every sport he did — soccer, basketball, volleyball, wakeboarding, skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing. After 15-hour days and all-night Friday shoots, she and actor Zach Roerig would hit the slopes at Whistler on the weekends. More recently, she traveled to Bimini with Oceana to film a PSA to stop the sale of shark fin soup and to ban the trade of shark fins. “I was scared the first time I went diving with sharks, but not the last few times. I saw how they have absolutely no interest in humans and they don’t want to hurt us,” Dobrev said. “We can coexist with them….If you act like they’re prey, flopping around in the water like a fish would, they are more prone to be curious about you. If you stay more relaxed and swim normally, they’re totally fine.”

Her 13.2 million Instagram followers can attest to her flying trapeze skills, too, which the former gymnast recently tried one weekend in New York. “You’re harnessed in with ropes and stuff so it’s actually very safe,” Dobrev said.

Daring as these pursuits are, her daily workouts tend to be group fitness. “That’s kind of my mission with Reebok and Les Mills: to inspire, engage and empower people to be fit for life….The great thing about Les Mills workout is they are 30 minutes. You’re in and you’re out and you’re done. They’re really intense, you’re sweating and working super hard, but once you get out, you feel so much better,” Dobrev said.

Dobrev said she has close friends in different cities who are on a group thread called “We Work Out,” so if one vows to work out, others will follow through. “There’s an accountability there. It’s fun to work out with groups of friends. It pushes you to work harder and it motivates you,” Dobrev said.

When not on set or on the red carpet, Dobrev said she favors sweatpants, yoga pants or any other comfortable clothes. Along with Marchesa, which she wore as a bridesmaid for her pal Julianne Hough’s wedding earlier this month, Dobrev said she is a fan of Armani, Dior and Zac Posen. Reebok’s new frontwoman said, “I definitely get the best of both worlds in terms of perks.”

Having finished a number of Spartan races, Dobrev would consider a marathon. “I don’t know if I’d be able to run 26 miles, but I suppose that would be the next athletic venture if I were to have one. I definitely would have to take many, many breaks. But now that I’ve been training harder to get ready for this campaign, maybe I’m a little bit stronger than I give myself credit for.”