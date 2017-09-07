Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber is making her runway modeling debut this season, and the fam is along for the ride.

“Fortunately, I think the hardest thing for me this week is going to be being mom to my daughter who is kicking off fashion week,” said Crawford before Tom Ford’s show on Wednesday night. “And just trying to keep her balanced and grounded, because it’s so overwhelming and so tiring,” she continued. Crawford and Rande were sans children for the Tom Ford show, however. “Everyone’s going off in every different direction. It’s kind of fun to do it because our kids are entering this world — for us to share that with them the first time is kind of cool,” the model icon said.

What advice has Crawford given her daughter?

“I’ve given her a lot of advice,” she said. “Specifically to fashion week: there’s always another party, you don’t have to do every single thing. You can’t do every single thing.”