Allison Williams’ Instagram feed will soon be full of surprises. The actor and Horizons National ambassador is relaunching her “10 Days of Giving” campaign to raise money for the foundation, which provides summer learning programs to low-income children to prevent summer learning loss.

“I basically started working with Horizons from birth,” says Williams, who has so far raised more than $200,000 for the foundation. “The older I get, the more what I do for a living is seen as inextricable from the attention that I’m able to bring to both Horizons and summer learning loss — and what an issue it is.”

With the help of her dog Moxie, Williams is kicking off her “10 Days of Giving” effort today on social media. Twice a day on Instagram and Facebook, she’ll unveil a limited amount of one or more items that will be gifted to anyone who donates a certain amount to Horizons National on that day. A total of 21 brands — including Ralph Lauren and Keds, which Williams is the face of — are participating this year. Half that amount participated last year.

“I’m not going to reveal any of the products because I like to keep them a secret, but you can expect a full range of things from accessories, big and small, to dog-related items, cosmetics, ‘splurgier’ items and things that live in a room,” says Williams. “There is a much broader range of things this year, due to the fact that we’ve doubled in size. Part of the fun every year is to see how everything does and we’re still learning based on the demand.”

The “Girls” star adds that she hopes to have children of her own one day and that it would be “my version of the American Dream” for them to also be involved with Horizons. Growing up, her favorite subjects were social studies, world history, English and anthropology. “The one constant is that I have never been mathematically inclined,” she says.

