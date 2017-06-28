It’s officially summer, which means ’tis the season for weddings. Ally Hilfiger — daughter of Tommy — married Steve Hash, her fiancé since August 2016, in Mustique over the weekend.
“So happy for my daughter Ally’s wedding to @Steve hash,” the father of the bride posted on Instagram.
Hilfiger, who documented her battle with Lyme disease in her 2016 memoir “Bite Me,” previously said she was working on the design of the dress in tandem with her father. The couple have a two-year-old daughter, Harley.