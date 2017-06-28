Steve Hash, Ally Hilfiger'SHOT! The Psycho Spiritual Mantra of Rock' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Apr 2017

Steve Hash and Ally Hilfiger

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock



It’s officially summer, which means ’tis the season for weddings. Ally Hilfiger — daughter of Tommy — married Steve Hash, her fiancé since August 2016, in Mustique over the weekend.

#magicalmoment

“So happy for my daughter Ally’s wedding to @Steve hash,” the father of the bride posted on Instagram.

So happy for my daughter Ally's wedding to @Steve hash. Photo credit @Eshander

Magical night in Mustique … photo credit @fooandfoo 😘 Congratulations to Mr. And Mrs. Hash!!!

With my boys

Hilfiger, who documented her battle with Lyme disease in her 2016 memoir “Bite Me,” previously said she was working on the design of the dress in tandem with her father. The couple have a two-year-old daughter, Harley.

Congratulations @allyhilfiger & @stevehash #thefacinator #hilfigerhashwedding #mustique

Dee and Tommy Hilfiger
