Every fashion week brings a ubiquitor, but few double as both a front row attendee and a party performer. If you’re in the market for such a guest, Nicki Minaj is your gal.

We started off slow with Minaj making her way out to the Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot bash, where she was ensconced by her usual entourage of bodyguards and groomers — not even the cameras could reach her. The next day she was the big get for Monse, strolling in a cool 40 minutes late while the audience sat silently waiting. She did a quick change to glam for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party on Friday evening, and come Saturday it was time for Philipp Plein. Minaj was a late arrival and sat snapping selfies throughout the show. She was then an hour late to take the stage for a performance due to a reported craving for Popeyes that kept her from gracing the Hammerstein Ballroom. By Monday she was uptown at the Oscar de la Renta show, looking tired and wrapped in fur, despite the heat. And how else to close the week but with Marc Jacobs, which she, naturally, attended.

“I’m having the time of my life,” she said at de la Renta. Why wouldn’t she be?