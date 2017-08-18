André Leon Talley’s celebrated life is coming to the big screen.

A documentary chronicling the larger-than-life former Vogue editor-at-large, “The Gospel According to André,” will premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival with Magnolia Pictures planning a North American theatrical release in spring 2018.

“André has been an unmissable fixture in the front row of fashion for as long as I can remember, but the story of how he got there has never really been told in an intimate way,” explained director Kate Novack.

Featuring interviews from fashion luminaries including Valentino, Manolo Blahnik, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, the feature-length film will include archival footage of the 67-year-old’s storied career beginning with his involvement in Andy Warhol’s Factory during the Seventies.

