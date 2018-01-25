Yesterday, a video of Russian entrepreneur Miroslava Duma making transphobic comments at a 2012 lecture in Moscow surfaced on social media. In the video, Duma takes aim at blogger Bryanboy and transgender model Andreja Pejić for wearing women’s clothing, saying she would never publish someone like Pejić on her site, Buro 24/7, due to her concern “about the beauty and purity of the images we publish.”

Pejić caught wind of Duma’s comments and issued a response this afternoon. In a lengthy post shared to her Instagram, Pejić called Duma’s comments “hurtful” while sharing a broader message about gender diversity within the fashion industry.

“I woke up to a video yesterday, where a woman by the name of Miroslava Duma said some pretty ugly things about [Bryan Boy] and me during a conference,” Pejić wrote. “I won’t say it wasn’t hurtful. However, instead of focusing on this blatant ignorance, I couldn’t help but realize the contrast between the state of our business today in comparison to 2012, the year of this video. Fashion hasn’t always celebrated, to quote [Duma] ‘people like us.’ Today I can say I’ve walked for iconic designers like [Marc Jacobs] and even landed on pages of American Vogue as none other than myself.”

Yesterday, Duma issued an apology (her second this week) for the video. Pejić acknowledged Duma’s apology in her Instagram post. “I do think people should be given the chance to grow, change overcome their ignorance,” she wrote. “To my sisters, bros and non binary siblings who don’t have the resources to fight back, to change schools, pay for medical care and the support of thousands of followers and who experience cruelty directed at them only because they have the guts to follow their hearts and minds in the hope of an honest, happy life please remember, chin up ALWAYS!”

