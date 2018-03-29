Name: Andrew Gelwicks

Age: 24

Hails From: Cincinnati, Ohio

Résumé: Work experience at Teen Vogue, GQ, Hearst Magazines, Michael Kors, Starworks Group; celebrity clients have included Tommy Dorfman, Brandon Flynn, Cordell Broadus, Larsen Thompson, Chloe Lukasiak, Dascha Polanco; signed to The Only Agency, which also represents Law Roach and Maeve Reilly

Why We Care: Celebrity stylist Andrew Gelwicks decided at an early age he wanted to work in fashion, but coming from a family of mostly lawyers, he knew he’d have to build his own connections to get there. While studying at Butler University in Indiana, Gelwicks held summer internships in New York City and would occasionally fly himself out to Manhattan on the weekends for additional experience assisting stylists.

In August 2016, Gelwicks met Kent Belden, founder and chief executive officer of The Only Agency, via an introduction from Brian Bumberry, Madonna’s publicist. Gelwicks was working at Teen Vogue at the time and was still building his styling résumé, but Belden decided in their initial meeting to bring him on full time.

Gelwicks says he was able to translate his experience — particularly his time working in GQ’s fashion closet — to styling. “I understood what needed to be organized, the process of sample trafficking, and the basic mechanics of how to get the clothes you want from the computer screen to your rack,” he says. “Fashion is so crucial to a celebrity’s persona and I’m fascinated by taking an already-known name and showing a different side to them – hopefully through an elevated, more fashion-forward lens.”

