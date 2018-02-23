Name: Angourie Rice

Age: 17

Hails From: Melbourne, Australia

Résumé: Rice has been acting since age six, thanks to her theater-actor parents; a family friend agent in Australia offered to represent her and her sister. “My sister did it for a bit but she didn’t love it as much — and now she’s into gymnastics, so a different performance area,” she says. “I had a ball on set.” After small roles in “The Beguiled” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” she takes the lead in “Every Day,” out today. The movie is based on the young adult novel, which tells the story of a young woman who falls in love with someone who wakes up every day in a new body.

“I’m very interested in theories in how we exist: how people exist and how souls exist separate from their bodies or their brains,” Rice says. “I loved how it raised all these big questions about identity; it has some pretty intense themes, but it condenses it all into a pretty personal story about love and human connection.”

First Encounter: Rice read the novel for fun years ago, and one of the biggest perks of the film’s press trip has been the chance to meet other young readers. “One of the publicists of the film brought her daughter [to the premiere] and she brought three friends; they were all 14 or 15, and it was so great to meet them,” she says. “Some of them had read the book and some of them hadn’t, and they were my age [when I read it] and it’s so nice that they loved it as much as I loved the story.”

Missing Home: “I really miss Melbourne food; Melbourne is very snobbish about their caffe culture, and I feel like I’ve become a snob, too,” she says of what she craves most from back home. Her Aussie favorites? “The classic avocado on toast, and great acai bowls, really great salads — with not too much dressing. And they put, like, pomegranate seeds in them — it’s delicious.”

Up Next: Later this year she’ll be seen in an Australian film “Ladies in Black,” but first: finishing high school. “I’m doing two Englishes; I’m doing the standard English that everyone does, and I’m doing literature as well…I also do visual art, and biology, which I used to hate, but it’s really interesting,” she says. “I’m planning to go to the Natural History Museum [while in New York]. I’m very excited.”

More from the Eye:

Five Minutes With Luca Guadagnino

Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Team for Olympic Coverage, Closing Ceremony Commentary and Fashion

Gabby Karan de Felice Toasts Italian Winemaker Alessia Antinori

Five Minutes With Broderick Hunter

Heather Graham Confronts Hollywood Sexism in ‘Half Magic’