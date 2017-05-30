On Friday, Ariana Grande announced she would return to Manchester to hold a concert in benefit of the victims and families, and today, information on the concert was revealed.

This Sunday, the superstar will be back in the city to perform at the Emirates Old Trafford venue to benefit the victims and families of those affected by the terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena show on May 22. Joining her will be Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Take That, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell and Niall Horan. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, for a yet-to-be-disclosed amount, and proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund, which was formed as a response to the attack.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 30, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on May 30, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

After announcing she would suspend her tour following the attacks, which killed 22 people, Grande posted on Twitter on Friday that she would hold return to Manchester to perform again, in benefit of the victims.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” she wrote. “I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

Her manager, Scooter Braun, shared her sentiment. “Thank you to the people of Manchester who have come together to help save lives and give shelter,” Braun posted. “Your courage and bravery is our hope. As I stated last night let’s please all hold the victims, their families and all those affected in our hearts and prayers. From myself and my friend @arianagrande…we are with you Manchester. We will not let evil win! Never!”

