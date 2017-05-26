Days after the tragic Manchester Arena attack that took the lives of 22 concert-goers and left 59 injured on Monday night, Ariana Grande said she will return to the city to play a benefit concert for her fans. The 23-year-old released the news in a lengthy letter shared to her social media followers on Friday afternoon.
“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” Grande wrote. “I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” she continued.
“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” she said. “I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”
It was reported earlier this week that Grande had postponed upcoming dates of her “Dangerous Woman” tour. Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, shared a series of tweets Thursday in which he asserted, “Fear cannot rule the day.” It seems Grande has taken heed of Braun’s words and is putting on her bravest face in honor of her fans.
The last 48 hours have been beyond devastating. As a father I cannot express my sorrow and my rage at this cowardice act. These were children. They were attacked because of our way of life. Our love of freedom and each other. There are no words that will comfort. There is nothing that can be said to make 22 return to their families today. I am so so sorry for their loss. I am so sorry to all those affected. Thank you to people of Manchester who have come together to help save lives and give shelter. Your courage and bravery is our hope. As I stated last night let's please all hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in our hearts and prayers. From myself and my friend @arianagrande …We are with you Manchester. We will not let evil win! Never!
