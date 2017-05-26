Days after the tragic Manchester Arena attack that took the lives of 22 concert-goers and left 59 injured on Monday night, Ariana Grande said she will return to the city to play a benefit concert for her fans. The 23-year-old released the news in a lengthy letter shared to her social media followers on Friday afternoon.

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” Grande wrote. “I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” she continued.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” she said. “I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

It was reported earlier this week that Grande had postponed upcoming dates of her “Dangerous Woman” tour. Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, shared a series of tweets Thursday in which he asserted, “Fear cannot rule the day.” It seems Grande has taken heed of Braun’s words and is putting on her bravest face in honor of her fans.

More from WWD.com:

U.K. Steps Up Security Following Manchester Arena Terror Attack

Ariana Grande’s Manager Reflects on Manchester Attack in Series of Tweets