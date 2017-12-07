“I’m having a lot of fun, that’s all I’ve got to say.”

Ricky Martin, fresh off a night out with Miuccia Prada at the Prada Double Club opening on Tuesday night, was dressed in Dior Homme and mingling about at The Webster on Wednesday. But — by his own admission — his Art Basel Miami Beach week wasn’t about him; rather, he’s playing doting fiancé, supporting his husband-to-be Jwan Yosef on the art scene.

“To be honest, my fiancé is a conceptual artist, so I’m following him everywhere,” Martin said.

The two have been fitting in stops through the design fair, as well as a night out with Prada.

“That was the first time I met her — she’s adorable,” Martin said of the designer. “She’s very special.”

After Dior Homme, their week takes a charitable turn.

“We’re going to be busy — I have a gala tomorrow, the Global Gift gala, to fund-raise for Puerto Rico, with Eva Longoria,” Martin said. “It’s an event that we do every year, but this time, all the funds are going to Puerto Rico. It’s a very beautiful event — I’m very happy.”

Yosef then interjected with their schedule for the remainder of the week.



“See? He knows [our schedule] — he’s got mine and his,” Martin said.

“I’ve got the brains, he’s got the looks,” Yosef joked.

“Oh, stop it. No, he’s got both,” Martin said.

Yosef, a Syrian-born painter, was back at Art Basel Miami Beach for the first time since 2009.

“It’s super inspiring. We went into the fair today and it’s incredible. In 2009 it was just box after box after box,” he said. “This is now so curated.”

Martin will appear on television in January in the hotly anticipated “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story“ as Antonio D’Amico, the partner of Gianni Versace.

“It’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be very special. We won’t disappoint,” Martin said. “And it’s very serious, and incredibly well written. [Ryan Murphy] directed the first two episodes and you’ll see, it’s very magic. And then I have a residency in Vegas — I’ll be back in March. We’re busy — there’s a lot going on. We’re very happy.”

