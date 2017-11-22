While several celebrities and designers have confessed they aren’t planning to help in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, others will be slaving away come Thursday (and some are even joining in the parade action). Below, what celebrities and fashion folk are up to this Turkey Day.

Isaac Mizrahi: “Writing, finishing my memoir, which was really due three years ago. I’ll be in the kitchen — I’m not exactly sure what I’ll be cooking, but I think [it’ll be] something ridiculous that has nothing to do with turkey.”

Big Sean: “I’m definitely going back home to Detroit — I’ll be in a Thanksgiving parade there. I’ll be with my family and be at the Lions game and all that type of stuff.”

Common: “I’m performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade, for my song with Andra Day, “Stand Up for Something,” for the movie “Marshall.” We’re performing that on this float, which is the Girl Scout float, which is really funny. It’s for a good cause. And then after that I’m flying to L.A. to celebrate Thanksgiving with some of my friends.”

Portia Doubleday: “I make banana fosters for dessert. Brown sugar with butter, and bananas, just melted all over vanilla ice cream. It’s crazy, it’s the best. It’s a winner.”

Young Paris: “Going upstate to my mother’s house, in the Catskills. No, no, I don’t [cook]. This year I’m going to let the ladies cook. I come from a family of 10 siblings — the girls in our house cook. I’m going to get fat for a weekend and come back to New York.”

More from the Eye:

Ben Platt Passes the ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Torch to Noah Galvin

Vintage Devotee Natalie Joos Releases Debut Book ‘Tales of Endearment’

Club Med Brings High-End Luxury to Sicily

Victoria’s Secret After Party Shut Down Early by Police; Ming Xi Falls on Runway