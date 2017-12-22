As we near the end of 2017, we ask celebrities, designers and artists to describe the past year in one word.
Cardi B: “Achievement.”
Jonathan Anderson: “Dynamic.”
Kris Van Assche: “A rollercoaster. But a fun one.”
Jeremy Scott: “F–k.”
Nina Agdal: “Finding Nina.”
Sara Flynn: “Opportunity.”
Daniel Arsham: “Past.”
May Kwok: “It was a pretty difficult one.”
Laure Hériard Dubreuil: “A rollercoaster.”
Humberto Campana: “I guess it’s the most ‘powerful’ year for a long time.”
Tyra Banks: “WTF.”
