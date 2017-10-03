Paris Fashion Week officially wraps today and so ends this season’s marathon of runway shows, presentations and parties from New York to Europe — until February. Once again, designers, models, celebrities and editors alike will be seeking recovery from the biannual rigors of this whirlwind month and WWD caught up with some of them to learn their best method of decompressing.

Jason Wu: Stay away from fashion. I like to watch “South Park.” It’s one of my favorite shows and the new season just started — I’m so happy.

Linda Fargo: I find things like going to the grocery store rehabilitating. I feel like I’m a civilian again. It’s kind of to resume civilian things like go to Whole Foods. That kind of thing makes me feel very happy. My bed and my bedroom start to feel like an island.

Hailey Baldwin: Things tend to still be busy after fashion week so it just depends. I love being home and being home for me is winding down.

Maye Musk: I go home and see my dog and then I’m happy. He’s a rescue — a Maltese mix named Delrey.

Tory Burch: We always go out for a team lunch at Indochine [in New York]. I have such an amazing team and I’m so proud of them.

Young Paris: A little whiskey by myself at home.

Princess Olympia of Greece: I eat a big thing of pizza and I go to the movies. I just need to chill. New York is already hectic, so fashion week you need to chill after.

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis: Usually I take a week off. I don’t respond to any work calls, I go to the spa a lot and just take care of myself. I eat well, exercise and relax.

Cynthia Rowley: I definitely can’t wait to get in the water. I’m a surfer. That’s my first thing after fashion week is over is to go to Montauk, get in the water, surf some big waves.

Shanina Shaik: [I’ll have] a spa day and run a few errands like getting a massage and my nails done, but then sleep. Sleep is so important right now.

