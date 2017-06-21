At long last, the first day of summer is upon us. And with that begs the question: what will be 2017’s song of the summer?

New music from Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Katy Perry and Selena Gomez all stand as contenders; “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil’ Wayne is drumming up lots of attention as a typical song of the season pick, as are “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee and Bieber and “Malibu” by Miley Cyrus.

But the fashion crowd is cooler than the average Top 40 tune. We outsourced the question to the likes of Delilah Belle Hamlin, Chloë Grace Moretz, Adam Selman and more, to see what they plan to have on repeat through Labor Day — not a teeny-bopper favorite in sight.

Chloë Grace Moretz: “I think Paramore’s new album is sick.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin: “Kendrick’s songs are good.”

Adam Selman: “Cory Daye’s ‘Pow Wow’”

Sasha Lane: “I just keep listening to Lena Braz.”

Imaan Hammam: “Tame Impala’s whole album”

Chanel Iman: “Anything by Majid Jordan. I have them playing on repeat.”

Cipriana Quann: “Glass Animals, ‘Gooey’”

Danielle Haim: “Kiss by Prince”

