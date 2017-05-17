ALL THAT GLITTERS: The sparkling Mediterranean Sea served as the backdrop for the official launch of Atelier Swarovski’s sustainable, red carpet-inspired fine jewelry collection, showcased during a leisurely luncheon at the ultrachic Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on Wednesday.

The crystal giant, which premiered a selection of the creations combining Swarovski-created diamonds and crystals on the Oscars 2017 red carpet in February, which it billed as “conscious luxury” or “responsible jewelry,” added a Swarovski-created emerald set for the occasion.

Also on display were the latest creations from the brand’s classic Atelier Swarovski line to mark its 10th anniversary, including the relaunched Bolster line by Christopher Kane, the first designer to have collaborated with the brand, and the fall 2017 Iris Apfel, Paul Andrew and Jason Wu hookups, as well as the spring 2018 collaboration with hairdresser to the stars John Nollet.

Before joining guests, Naomie Harris slipped off to join Nadja Swarovski in one of the hotel’s private seaside cabanas. With the rays beating down, the British actress, who is best known for her role as Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond series, had kicked off her shoes but kept on her lab-created emerald earrings from the line.

“This is quite unusual, I’m told. The one time I was in Cannes, there was torrential rain. I can remember, there was terrible traffic on the Croisette so the car was held up, and I was due to attend the opening ceremony, so I took off my heels and there I was in my big gown, running down the Croisette without an umbrella,” said Harris, with Swarovski chipping in: “Now that’s what I call cool-chick glamour.”

The pair chatted about the sustainable approach to the jewelry line, which is handcrafted in Paris, with commercial iterations due to go on sale in 2018. As reported, the brand unveiled its first lab-created diamonds in a new line called Diama at last year’s The Couture Show for jewelry in Las Vegas. The move comes as more and more companies turn to using man-made diamonds as a socially conscious alternative to naturally occurring rocks that must be mined from the earth, depleting natural resources, and often in areas of political unrest, hence the term “conflict diamonds.”

“The consumer, that’s what they’re interested in now, everyone wants to know the provenance of where their clothes come from, or where their jewels come from,” Harris said. “To create beauty without negatively impacting our world is important in jewelry but also in all art forms, including film….I love the fact that you can make the choice to have a positive impact and it doesn’t actually cost that much more to do, it’s just a shift in mind-set and I think the more people who take that step, it encourages other people to come on board.”

Swarovski said having crystals and diamonds together is unexpected, “but that’s exactly what we want. We want to shift the paradigms, we don’t want to be followers.”

Her favorite Cannes memories, meanwhile, include attending the premiere for “The Great Gatsby,” in 2013. “We also supported ‘Moulin Rouge’ [in 2001] with Baz Luhrmann and Nicole Kidman, and that was so exciting. They recreated a little circus tent,” she said.

“It’s interesting to see the difference between L.A. and Cannes, I think here there’s more time allowed to celebrate film, the fact that we’re together for 10 days. I also find it more intimate. It’s great to see people away from their comfort zone,” Swarovski added. “There was a very funny moment — I can’t tell you who it was — but it’s a big deal producer, and he was trying to speak French to the doorman, and it didn’t work. For me, it was really nice to see such a big fish in a small pond, looking very uncomfortable. It’s very humbling.”

Harris, meanwhile, shared some anecdotes from filming “Jungle Book,” alongside Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Christian Bale, and Freida Pinto. Harris plays the role of the mother wolf, Nisha.

“It was one of the most fun experiences that I’ve ever had, because there was no hair and makeup and no set. It was just actors with headpieces. We had our own little lights, and we were on our hands and knees pretending to be wolves and lions, howling away,” she said. “It was like being back at drama, or even primary school — so much fun.”