Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen shared more than the red carpet on Thursday night. The “Ingrid Goes West” costars arrived at the film’s Los Angeles premiere wearing matching ensembles, much to the delight of photographers.

Plaza and Olsen were twinning in Marc Jacobs dresses and Sophia Webster heels. It’s unclear if the two — or their respective stylists — planned the matching moment, but then again, the chances they’d settle upon the same dress and heels on the same night are highly unlikely, no?

Plaza and Olsen seemed at first surprised to see one another in the same ensemble, but with photographers documenting their every move, the two kept their composure and proceeded to pose for the cameras.

Some might shudder at the thought of showing up to a premiere wearing the same outfit as a costar, but Plaza and Olsen embraced the moment, as did Olsen’s stylist, Sarah Slutsky, who posted about it on Instagram. In her caption, Slutsky credited Plaza’s stylist Jessica Paster as her “co-conspirator,” suggesting that perhaps the twinning moment was, after all, planned by the stylists.

Planned or not: what’s the verdict? Neither Slutsky nor Paster has responded to requests for comment. Oh, the secrets celebrity stylists must keep…

More from WWD.com:

Kelsey Asbille Takes a Stance in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Wind River’

Meet Jenny Zhang, Lena Dunham’s New Favorite Author

How Charlize Theron Was Suited for ‘Atomic Blonde’

Kaitlyn Dever Raises Her Voice

Letitia Wright on Her ‘Instinctual’ Approach to ‘Black Panther’