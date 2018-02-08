A new egg-shaped crystal, a visit to grandma on the books, and plenty of lavender essential oil: the Bella Hadid fashion month basics.

Hadid was onsite at the W Hotel Times Square on Wednesday to unveil her new Bulgari billboard, for the B.Zero1 collection, her first jewelry campaign with the brand. Also the face of Bulgari’s Goldea the Roman Night fragrance, Hadid was dutifully decked out in a mix of rings from the Zaha Hadid collection, B.Zero, and a labyrinth ring.

“I always end up going out of the house with a pair of hoops on, or little earrings,” Hadid said of her jewelry essentials. “And I love stacking any kinds of rings or bracelets…I love having a lot of things. But I don’t really change my jewelry. My rings sometimes I’ll have them on for five years and just never take them off.”

As for the little earrings, she’s been a devotee since birth. “I got my ears pierced when I was literally born – I was one of those kids. I don’t know when or where or how…but does that happen when you just pop out? Or like a week later?” she said. “It was definitely when I was young and now I have like ten piercings in my ear. I guess I enjoyed it?”

Hadid signed with Bulgari in 2017, shortly after, coincidentally, her parents unearthed a family Bulgari treasure.

“Before they had me, my dad bought my mom this beautiful Bulgari bracelet watch set and she just found it recently, right before I signed with Bulgari,” Hadid said. “All of a sudden I signed my contract with them and I think it was perfect timing. It was a moment – I think it was all meant to be and meant to happen. I definitely keep that very close to me now.”

Tuesday had been her last day to rest before fashion week claimed most of her schedule for the next month (she spent it sleeping). “My fashion month is going to be a very aggressive month,” she said.

But seeking moments of peace and quiet in the midst of it all is ever-so important to the model.

“I like to keep my phone off for the first 35 minutes I’m awake, because I think it’s very traumatizing for me in the mornings to look at my phone and see everything and get everyone else’s energy inside of me,” she said. “So I like to relax and, I don’t know, probably fall back asleep is what I usually do. But yeah, drink some coffee, wake up, and then look at my phone…check Instagram, check my texts. What everyone does.”

She stays balanced with the help of lavender essential oils, crystals and weekends with her grandma.

“I realized last season, my grandmother lives in Holland so in between London and Milan or Milan and Paris I can go see her for a few days and see my cousins and see my family there, which kind of settles me down until I have to get back into everything,” she said. “It centers me and brings me back down.”

As for the crystals?

“I love amethyst; it brings a lot of energy. But I got a new one recently, a new egg. I don’t remember exactly what it’s called but it loves to be petted. It likes to be touched. Its very cute, but very powerful and energetic. It brings a lot of stability energy and it brings a lot of power within yourself, so self-love, self-power, and keeping the people around you stabilized, keeping your feet on the ground,” she said.

Pro tip from Bella: ditch the overpriced New York crystal shops and instead head for Pennsylvania (where else?).

More from the Eye:

What’s Your Sign? Meet Nadine Jane Astrology

Sienna Miller, Katie Holmes Fete the Reopening of Zimmermann SoHo

The Draw of New York Academy of Art’s Party Uptown? Nude Models

Style Advice From Kanye and More in the Tom Ford Men’s Front Row