The 2017 Billboard Music Awards took place Sunday night in Las Vegas, with standout performances by Miley Cyrus (who choked up while singing new song “Malibu”), Celine Dion (who belted out “My Heart Will Go On” for the 20th anniversary of “Titanic”) and Lorde (who delivered a powerful performance of her current single “Green Light”).

Here is a look at the best Instagram photos celebs posted throughout the day, including Lil Uzi Vert lighting up during Dion’s performance, and Olivia Munn breaking for fries on the floor of her hotel room while getting ready.

#BBMAs hint …. 🎤 A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on May 19, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

pretty bright out #BBMAs #riccardosbloodcollectionidie A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on May 21, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Arrivée aux #BBMAs avec la nouvelle équipe de sécurité / Arriving at the #BBMAs with the new security team ! 😎😉- TC A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 21, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

#BBMAs #Malibu #MileyBu 🌊💙 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 21, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Family. For. Life. #MulaBayybeh!!! @liltunechi @champagnepapi @mackmaine4president A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 21, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

🙏🏽 A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on May 21, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

#BBMAs GLAM BREAK! ✨🍔🍟🌯💋 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 21, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Infiltrator!!! 🤣🤣 #BBMAs A post shared by @ludacris on May 21, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Performing at the Billboard Music Awards Today #Swalla #BBMAs @nickiminaj A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) on May 21, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Smoking Listening to @celinedion 🤘🏾🔥 @bbmas A post shared by @liluzivert on May 21, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Saint Laurent Dolla 😍 A post shared by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) on May 21, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Getting ready for the @bbmas in #vegas w/ @melaniemakeup & @sarahpotempa 💋✨ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 21, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

@gucci A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 21, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

On way to #billboards2017 A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on May 21, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Look back at it. 💋: @kdeenihan 💁🏼: @ryanrichman 👗: @chloebartoli #BBMAs A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 21, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT