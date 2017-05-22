Celine DionBillboard Music Awards, Show, Las Vegas, USA - 21 May 2017

Celine Dion at the Billboard Music Awards, Show, Las Vegas

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock



The 2017 Billboard Music Awards took place Sunday night in Las Vegas, with standout performances by Miley Cyrus (who choked up while singing new song “Malibu”), Celine Dion (who belted out “My Heart Will Go On” for the 20th anniversary of “Titanic”) and Lorde (who delivered a powerful performance of her current single “Green Light”).

Here is a look at the best Instagram photos celebs posted throughout the day, including Lil Uzi Vert lighting up during Dion’s performance, and Olivia Munn breaking for fries on the floor of her hotel room while getting ready.

 

#BBMAs hint …. 🎤

pretty bright out #BBMAs #riccardosbloodcollectionidie

#BBMAs Thank you for letting me bring #Malibu to Vegas !!!! 🌊💙🌊💙

#BBMAs #Malibu #MileyBu 🌊💙

Family. For. Life. #MulaBayybeh!!! @liltunechi @champagnepapi @mackmaine4president

🙏🏽

#BBMAs GLAM BREAK! ✨🍔🍟🌯💋

Infiltrator!!! 🤣🤣 #BBMAs

Performing at the Billboard Music Awards Today #Swalla #BBMAs @nickiminaj

Smoking Listening to @celinedion 🤘🏾🔥 @bbmas

Saint Laurent Dolla 😍

Getting ready for the @bbmas in #vegas w/ @melaniemakeup & @sarahpotempa 💋✨

@gucci

On way to #billboards2017

Look back at it. 💋: @kdeenihan 💁🏼: @ryanrichman 👗: @chloebartoli #BBMAs

@YSL down at the Billboard Music Awards 📸 @willnichols

