The 2017 Billboard Music Awards took place Sunday night in Las Vegas, with standout performances by Miley Cyrus (who choked up while singing new song “Malibu”), Celine Dion (who belted out “My Heart Will Go On” for the 20th anniversary of “Titanic”) and Lorde (who delivered a powerful performance of her current single “Green Light”).
Here is a look at the best Instagram photos celebs posted throughout the day, including Lil Uzi Vert lighting up during Dion’s performance, and Olivia Munn breaking for fries on the floor of her hotel room while getting ready.