What, you thought Beyoncé would have a standard baby shower?

While you were brunching and napping this weekend, the nearest and dearest of Beyoncé gathered to celebrate her pregnancy, with what mere mortals call a baby shower but was instead known as the Carter Family Push Party.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

The expectant mother, who is pregnant with twins, has used social media throughout her pregnancy to share stylized shots of her growing bump. For The Push Party, she shared three images of herself and Jay Z, dated May 20.

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Her mother Tina Knowles, on the other hand, shared slightly less edited videos from the party, which include Serena Williams, La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland.

“All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push Party!” Knowles captioned a video of herself and several guests wishing the camera a “Happy Carter Push Party.”

Though Beyoncé and Jay Z have kept their due date private, their twins are believed to be due in early summer.

Related Links:

Marni Senofonte: From Norma Kamali’s Assistant to Beyoncé’s Head Stylist

Beyoncé’s Longtime Stylist Ty Hunter Talks Her Pregnancy Announcement

Beyoncé Wants $20M ‘Formation’ Copyright Suit Nixed

Beyoncé Reveals Her Second Pregnancy by Way of a Stylish Photo Shoot