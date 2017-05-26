Blake Lively is taking after Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, and has signed on for the Liane Moriarty treatment. On the heels of the widespread success of “Big Little Lies,” the HBO adaptation based on the Australian novelist’s 2014 book, it was announced that Lively is set to star in the leading role in the film version of another of Moriarty’s New York Times bestsellers, “The Husband’s Secret.”

The film version will be produced by CBS Films, who acquired the book’s rights back in 2013, prior to the HBO/”Big Little Lies” success.

“The Husband’s Secret” has much to live up to. “Big Little Lies” was helmed by an all-star cast of Kidman, Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård and Adam Scott, and was an instant cultural hit. The series was also produced by Kidman and Witherspoon; Lively has been announced as an executive producer.

The former “Gossip Girl” actress will play title character Cecilia Fitzpatrick, an Australian woman whose seemingly stable suburban life is thrown off balance when she comes across a letter from her husband with instructions to open it upon his death — only he’s alive and well. She then learns of — yes — a secret of her husband’s that brings to light the lies her life is built upon.

“Big Little Lies” was uprooted from Australian for its film treatment, landing in picturesque Monterey, Calif. Either we’re about to get a taste of Lively’s Australian accent, or we can expect the same Americanization for “The Husband’s Secret” — not that we doubt Lively does a mean Aussie accent.

