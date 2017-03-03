Name: Thomas Cocquerel

Occupation: Actor

Age: 27

Born: Sydney, Australia

Lives: Between L.A. and Sydney

Famous exes: Dianna Agron, Lily Collins

Why: The Aussie native was set to have a breakout year in 2016 — and then all his projects got pushed back. Now, with a slew of films on the horizon for this year, he’s preparing to become a much more known face. Up first is the Duplass brothers’ wedding date comedy “Table 19,” opening March 3, where he plays the love interest of Anna Kendrick.

And then? Cocquerel will also be seen in the Jennifer Garner film “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” “The Divorce Party” with Katrina Bowden and Matilda Lutz, and the biggest of the year, “Billionaire Boys Club.” He stars alongside Taron Egerton, Ansel Elgort, Emma Roberts, Suki Waterhouse and Billie Lourd in the film, which tells the true story of the group of rich L.A.-based boys in the Eighties whose Ponzi scheme landed them in jail.

WWD: Where are you from?

Thomas Cocquerel: I was born in Sydney, but we moved around the world. We lived in Pasadena for a couple of years, we moved to France for a couple years and then we moved to Houston, Tex. for a couple years, for my dad’s work. He’s an expat with a company. When I moved to Australia when I was 12, I had a Texan accent, but I was French-educated. So I had my work cut out for me. I love traveling. I feel like that’s why I love this job so much. I mean, Sydney is home, and that’s my base, and that will always be my base. I think [traveling as a kid] is why I’m so close with my family, too — because we only had each other. We sometimes didn’t understand the culture and the language, and we kind of hung out with each other a lot.”

WWD: How did you catch the acting bug?

T.C.: My dad loves movies. I always used to go to the movies when I was a kid, but I started making movies when I was like 10 or 11, on a video camera. I did a school project on Steven Spielberg, and that kind of launched it. I went to drama school at NIDA, the National Institute of Dramatic Arts, for three years, and I’m about four years out of drama school.

WWD: Tell us about “Table 19.”

T.C.: It’s a rom-com, and it’s the story of all the people that you invite to a wedding that you hope won’t turn up all actually turning up and ending up at the same table. The ex-girlfriend and the drunk uncle and they kind of cause an amount of mischief. I play this mystery guy that turns up and takes fancy to Anna Kendrick’s character.

WWD: Are you a rom-com fan?

T.C.: Unfortunately, growing up with the amount of sisters that I did, on the weekends as kids I never got to watch “Die Hard” or “Godzilla.” We were always watching rom-coms. I learned to really enjoy them, and I’ve watched many, I don’t mind them.

WWD: So which is your favorite?

T.C.: “Notting Hill.”