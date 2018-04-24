OOPS…SHE DID IT AGAIN: Britney Spears is continuing to expand her brand. The pop icon, who appears in Kenzo’s latest campaign, is partnering with Epic Rights to launch a line of branded merchandise.

The Britney Spears Lifestyle program will span fashion apparel, hair care, accessories, exercise gear and electronics. It has an anticipated retail launch of spring 2019.

“I am excited to collaborate with Epic Rights to create a new contemporary lifestyle collection,” Spears said in a statement.

“We see this new lifestyle collection as Britney’s next step in connecting with her legions of loyal fans around the globe,” added her manager, Larry Rudolph. “Sharing her style and fashion sense through products she has developed is a testament to her authenticity as well as her commitment to and appreciation of the fans that have made it all possible.”

The superstar hopes to expand her brand presence in the marketplace on a global scale through the partnership with Epic Rights. The global brand management and licensing company will also manage her e-commerce initiatives, which include Amazon.

“Britney continues to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world with numerous multiplatinum records and awards over the past 20 years. As a passionate artist, successful businesswoman and devoted mother, her strive for excellence is unparalleled,” added Dell Furano, chief executive officer of Epic Rights.

A legend in pop music, Spears has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs. Her fragrance line, with Elizabeth Arden, is available in more than 85 countries.

In 2013, Spears opened her record-breaking residency, “Britney: Piece of Me,” at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency has sold almost a million tickets, generating more than $140 million in gross revenue. She will embark on a tour across the U.S. and Europe starting July 12.

