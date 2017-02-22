The model-to-actress merry-go-round is in for another addition, as familiar face Camille Rowe becomes the latest to make the leap to cinema.

Rowe, most recently the face of Dior’s Poison Girl Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette campaigns — and also currently appearing in ads for Ippolita — notes that while only recently in the spotlight, her acting career is nothing new.

“I have, like, a secret career as an actress in France,” Rowe says. Up first is “Rock’n Roll,” which premiered on Feb 15. “It’s a French movie, with Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard,” she says. “It’s a comedy; it’s hilarious; I’m so excited.”

And while her pick for this year’s Oscars race is “Moonlight” — though she says she “doesn’t even know what’s up” — she doesn’t see herself entering the dramatic arts realm.

“I don’t think this comedy is going to win any awards,” she says of “Rock’n Roll,” but hinted that her next film project is of a more serious nature. “This next movie I’m working on, which I’m not allowed to talk about, I don’t know, maybe [it will be an award contender],” she says. “I have to train for it and all that.”

In 2018, she’s set to appear in “L’Amour est une fête,” also starring Canet, which seems to be where her near future is taking her (Dior campaigns aside).

“I’ll be working a lot more on film than modeling,” she says. “It’s kind of a cinema year for me.”

What a wonderful evening and experience! Such an honor to have worked with such an incredible and talented team! ❤️❤️❤️ thank you!! Merci! Merciiiii! #rocknrollfilm A post shared by Camille Rowe -Bel (@fingermonkey) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

So proud to be a part of this! BRAVO @guillaumecanetofficiel 📽 Trailer comes out Sunday! #RockNRollFilm A post shared by Camille Rowe -Bel (@fingermonkey) on Dec 8, 2016 at 4:23am PST

So proud of this very special project for @dior with favorite human @hollytblakey 💕 FULL VIDEO COMING SOOOOOON 💕 thank you to everyone involved! A post shared by Camille Rowe -Bel (@fingermonkey) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:51pm PST