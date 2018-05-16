NEW PERSPECTIVE: It’s been a week of discovery for French actress Virginie Ledoyen in Cannes, who has joined this year’s jury for “Un Certain Regard,” a section of the festival’s official selection that highlights nontraditional films deserving international exposure.

“Being part of this jury is really interesting because it challenges you and you can see films from all over the world, including ones I wouldn’t normally have access to because they’re coming from Syria, from Kenya, from all over the world,” said Ledoyen, during a quick break at the Hotel Majestic from her jury duties.

While she had to remain tight-lipped about her impressions of the films she has watched so far, Ledoyen said that she expects movies to be emotionally impactful and to challenge her. She enjoys the entire viewing process, even though it can at times take a toll on one’s emotions.

“The basics of cinema are demanding emotionally, but I enjoy it regardless. We’re in the most wonderful place to watch these films so I’m looking for them to be demanding. It’s what I expect from upcoming movies and this year the whole selection has been of very high quality. To me they’ve all won already by being here,” added the actress.

Ledoyen sits on the jury alongside the producer Julie Huntsinger, Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir, director Kantemir Balagov and actor Benicio del Toro.

After a small hiatus, the French actress made her own foray back to the big screen with the newly released comedy “Milf” by Axell Laffont, which tells the story of three fortysomething female friends on holiday who find themselves seducing three young men.

Ledoyen was drawn to the movie for it’s joyous, light nature: “It’s a very refreshing and light movie. I wanted to take part in it because the director had a lot of charisma, she’s dynamic and her personality is really seductive. I’m very happy with the result,” said Ledoyen of her latest work, adding that her goal was to highlight the sense of freedom in her character.

It’s a particularly important message given the ongoing conversation around the growing power of female actresses during this year’s festival. “The industry has faced the problem for years and years. What is crazy is that it’s happening today and not 20 years ago, but finally it happened and we can enjoy this moment. I’m very positive that there will be more developments in the future.”

Another aspect of the festival Ledoyen has been enjoying is the opportunity to play dress-up on a daily basis.

“There have been so many clothes, so many looks, different funny moments with wardrobe mishaps every day that I can’t even remember any of them anymore, my memory is blurring,” said Ledoyen, who was wearing an elegant white midi dress with a lace-up belt, while Dior logo flats and pumps were dotted across her hotel suite.

Earlier this week she also attended the premiere of Spike Lee’s much-lauded “BlacKKKlansman” in a daring see-through Alexandre Vauthier number, as well as a dinner by Vanity Fair in a maxi red chiffon gown by Christian Dior.

“This is the place where movies and fashion come together. It’s the time of year where you can really experiment,” she added.