Brazilian model Caroline Trentini has found a new home in Ford Models New York. The agency revealed today exclusively via WWD that it has signed Trentini, who was previously represented by The Society Management.

“The company is going through really big changes right now, and those changes happen to be led by a team that I have an incredible amount of history with,” Trentini says. “The opportunity to be a part of such an exciting journey with people whose vision and approach I believe in wholeheartedly was just too big to pass. In that way, it feels more like going home rather than to some foreign place that I don’t know.”

A spokesperson for Ford Models says Trentini’s signing is just one of several changes the company will be rolling out in the coming months.

“While Ford enters into a new era, made up of both the vast wealth of its heritage as the longest-standing agency brand in existence today and its newfound alignment with the rapidly expanding role that an agency plays in the broader societal narrative, an industry icon like Caroline Trentini is the perfect embodiment of this culture,” says the spokesperson. “Her arrival marks the beginning of several exciting new changes to come over the approaching months, while the relaunch of the Ford network is put into motion.”

Trentini, 29, posed with sons Bento and Benoah for the 2017 March issue of Vogue — an experience she names as one of the highlights of her career thus far. “It makes for a pretty amazing family photo album,” she adds.

#Repost @voguemagazine Sundays are for staying in bed. Photographed by @mariotestino, Vogue, March 2017.

