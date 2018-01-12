Name: Carrie Coon

Age: 36

Résumé: The Ohio native broke out in the 2012 production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. She starred in HBO’s “The Leftovers” through 2017, and received her first Emmy nomination last year for “Fargo.”

Why It’s Her Moment:

Coon joins Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in “The Post,” which opens in the U.S. today, alongside Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Alison Brie and Tracy Letts (to whom she is married and expecting a child with). She portrays Meg Greenfield, a journalist who helped in publishing the Pentagon Papers.

Later this year she’ll be seen in “Kin” with Zoe Kravitz, and at the end of 2018 she will star in Steve McQueen’s “Windows” alongside Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya, Cynthia Erivo and Colin Farrell. “The Post” was the big winner at this week’s National Board of Review gala, and is expected to receive many Oscar nominations later this month.