What’s your most bizarre self-care ritual? That’s the question WWD posed to celebrities like Freida Pinto, Irina Shayk and Naomie Harris — though as Pinto pointed out, how bizarre can self-care be if it makes one feel good?

From combating electromagnetic smoke on the plane to dancing naked in the mirror, here are celebs’ unconventional routines.

Lizzo: I used to dance naked. I actually still do. I dance naked in my room every day. I twerk in the mirror every day. It’s so good for you.

Naomie Harris: I have a lot. People always say my self-care rituals are very bizarre. I don’t think they’re that bizarre myself, but I’ve recently learned that it’s best not to eat while on planes because apparently it makes your digestion better. I tried it for the first time and I feel a lot better. It’s supposed to stop jet lag. I do grounding, which is putting my feet in the earth, which apparently is supposed to really help. So after you fly, you’re supposed to take off your shoes and socks and just ground because while you’re up in the air, there’s all this electromagnetic smoke that’s going around and then you get to release it into the earth and reconnect with the earth again. It’s supposed to help you overcome jet lag and so on. I do lots of rituals like that because I fly so much in my business and I need to find some way to re-center myself. Even if it’s weird and wacky, I’m like, “I’m going to try it.” Whatever I can do to overcome jet lag, I’m going to do it.

Young Paris: I read my natal chart. I’m into astrology, so when I gotta reset, I read my chart.

Tinashe: I put coconut oil on my eyebrows to promote growth.

Irina Shayk: Well, I’m Russian and I love to use all these little tricks that I got from my grandma or my mom. We didn’t have a lot of money for creams or anything like that so we would use a garden as a beauty treatment regime. We’d put a cucumber in the fridge and do a cucumber mask. My favorite thing when you travel or you wake up and you feel like you’re bloating, have a glass of water with lemon because it will drain everything, and then a cube of ice all around your face, around your neck. Your face will be red for two, three minutes, but it’s like an ice mask. I love it. Every time I travel I call room service and ask [for a] bucket of ice and do this ice mask before my job. It really works.

Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka Stassiebaby: I use apple cider vinegar as toner on my face. It makes your skin really clear. I water it down a little bit. Bizarre, I think, right?

Freida Pinto: Nothing’s bizarre if it’s self-care, first of all. I absolutely don’t think self-care can be bizarre in any which way. If it makes you feel good, it’s great. All my rituals are, I thought of something so bad I can’t tell you. No, no. Most of my self-care rituals seem to be very inappropriate to share with you right now. I do love going to bed in a cold, dark room. So no matter what the temperature is outside, I always sleep in a cold, dark room. I like sleeping by myself at times. I like not having anyone else in my bedroom because I love to sprawl out and it’s my space.

Justine Skye: Not bizarre, but I wash my face many times a day with Clinique. I learned it from my mom and I haven’t really dealt with acne. All my friends hate me for that and I’m not trying to experience it. If I get one little tiny bump, I freak out. [I wash my face] probably three times a day, any chance I get. Being in the entertainment business, you’re always getting makeup done, so I’m trying to take care of my skin as much as I can.

