British pop singer-songwriter Charli XCX released new music this month via the mix tape, “Number 1 Angel,” a move that’s sure to please fans as they wait for her next official album. The 24-year-old is known for performing hits like “Boom Clap,” in addition to writing Icona Pop’s “I Love It” and Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy.” XCX burst onto the scene with her debut album “True Romance” in 2013, followed by 2014’s “Sucker” and last year’s EP “Vroom Vroom.” WWD caught up with XCX during a Flaunt Magazine x Max Mara dinner , where she discussed the independently released tape, a potential Camila Cabello collaboration, and why she likes to feel “bossy” in the recording studio.

WWD: How did your new mix tape “Number 1 Angel” come about?

Charli XCX: I just wanted to release more music. Being a writer as well as an artist and living out here, I’m always in the studio with people I really admire. There are so many girls in pop music who I totally think are next level writers. It was cool to be able to do a mix tape with loads of collaborations.

WWD: What’s the difference between collaborating on an album versus a mix tape?

Charli XCX: I feel like when you do a collaboration for an album, it’s a lot more stressful because it’s more official in some way. To be able to do this mix tape, I was able to get all my friends together like Mura [Masa] and Starrah and CupcakKe, to do stuff really quickly and keep it between artists, you know? I just like putting out music quickly.

WWD: Who would you like to work with next?

Charli XCX: I’m really into Camila Cabello at the moment. We did a writing session the other week just for fun. She’s talented. She’s such an incredible writer. She really blew my mind. I really enjoyed working with her.

WWD: When will we get to hear those songs?

Charli XCX: I do writing sessions with people and other artists all the time just for fun. Sometimes things happen from it, sometimes things don’t.

WWD: Where do you pull inspiration from when writing?

Charli XCX: My life, whether it’s a relationship or things that happened at a party. It’s always easy to channel that stuff into the lyrics I write.

WWD: What’s your style like in the studio?

Charli XCX: I feel like I write a better song when I put an outfit together. When you cut a vocal in the studio, you have to cut the vocal as if you’re on stage because it’s the thing people are going to listen to the most, so I have to feel good and feel in my zone. I always wear baggy hoodies with heels, so I can feel a bit bossy.

WWD: Who are your favorite designers?

Charli XCX: I’ve always loved Vivienne Westwood. She’s British and she’s punk. She makes clothes that fit my body so well. I love Stella McCartney and Moschino too.