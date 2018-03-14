Ciara is going for the gold. Pandora Jewelry revealed today that the “1, 2 Step” singer is its newest brand ambassador, and her first order of business is a line of 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver jewelry — the first Pandora has offered.

Ranging in price from $20 to $200, the Shine collection offers 33 pieces — rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and charms — crafted with the same techniques used for Pandora’s fine jewelry collections. It will be available for purchase online and in select stores starting Thursday.

Here, WWD chats with Ciara ahead of Pandora’s official announcement about the partnership, her personal jewelry collection and whether she’s already saving pieces for her one-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. The campaign video is also below.

WWD: What about the partnership are you most excited about?

Ciara: I’m looking forward to so many things about this partnership. For starters, I feel like I’m making history with the brand, being that it’s the first time they’re introducing the 18-karat gold-plated jewelry. I think that’s amazing and special and I love gold, and I love the movement. It’s all about inspiring women to express themselves creatively and to shine bright. I’m looking forward to sharing this message with more women and girls around the world.

WWD: Why did you want to start off with a range of styles?

Ciara: It can only get better when you have multiple things to choose from. I love this honeycomb choker and I love stacking the honeycomb choker. I love that you can stack a lot of these pieces and create a cool look. You can go more classic if you want to, it just depends on your personality or what [you’re] wearing. The cool thing is having flexibility and options to choose from.

WWD: What was the first piece of jewelry you ever received and who gave it to you?

Ciara: I honestly am drawing a blank on the first piece of jewelry I ever received. One of the most memorable pieces of jewelry I’ve received is, actually, there are a few pieces I just thought about my hubby [Russell Wilson] got me. Obviously my engagement ring was really special for me and [is] a moment that stands out in my mind. Something I really love that he got me recently were bracelets with my babies’ names on it. He got it for Valentine’s Day and some bracelets with cool sayings that we always say to each other. They’re like my good luck charms.

WWD: Who is your jewelry muse?

Ciara: I don’t think I have one, to tell you the truth. Yeah, I don’t have one of those. Sorry.

WWD: What’s one piece of jewelry — besides your wedding ring — that you don’t leave the house without?

Ciara: I love wearing my dog tag. I bought matching dog tags for Russ and I. I got him one for Father’s Day and then I got one for me as well. I got some of those for our babies, too, so we all have matching dog tags. Honestly, I’m obsessed with this [honeycomb] choker. Ever since I’ve gotten it, I’ve been wearing it and I love mixing it with pieces as well.

WWD: It sounds like you’ve already started collecting jewelry for your children.

Ciara: Absolutely. I’ve been talking about this. I was in the closet the other day and I was putting on some heels and Russ was like, “SiSi’s [her daughter Sienna] gonna have those.” She was sitting around, so we were joking like, you’re gonna have those when I get older — or when she gets older. I definitely plan to collect things for her. I don’t know how big her feet are gonna get, hopefully it will match my size so she can wear my shoes. But I definitely plan to keep a lot of cool things for her, especially jewelry pieces.

WWD: What else is in store for you this year?

Ciara: There are some exciting things coming up. I can’t say them now, but I am super excited about this year. I feel like a little kid all over again. When I first started my first record, there was this giddy feeling that I had and I have that feeling again, so it feels really good.

