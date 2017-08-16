Daniel Craig confirmed Tuesday that he will reprise the role of James Bond for his fifth and final time in the forthcoming “Bond 25,” which is slated for a 2019 release.

Announcements of the film’s entire cast and crew have yet to be made, but according to costume designer Jany Temime — who handled the wardrobe for “Spectre” and “Skyfall” — Craig takes a very hands-on approach when it comes to his on-screen looks.

RELATED STORY: James Bond Through the Years

“He loves clothes, he knows about clothes and he knows what’s good for the part,” explains the designer from her native France. “He knows exactly what James Bond will wear and why.”

Temime notes how the British actor’s chiseled physique lends itself to the role and designed suits in partnership with Tom Ford that accented his athletic form. “I wanted something a little bit near to the body — something slim — because I wanted to show how active he is,” she continues. “I went to Tom Ford and they did exactly what I wanted. I think it’s very good for Bond because you see him moving. When he was running you could see the muscles under the trousers.”

RELATED STORY: Paris Exhibit Traces James Bond’s Fashion and Culture Influence

With “Quantum of Solace” in 2008, Tom Ford replaced Brioni in outfitting the fictional MI6 agent and last year the American designer unveiled a capsule collection of slim-fit suits and tuxedos inspired by the film franchise.

“He has excellent ideas [for the wardrobe] because he feels the part,” adds Temime. “If I have the chance of being chosen [for ‘Bond 25’] I will keep the same silhouette, but I will certainly bring an evolution.”