Designers David and Phillipe Blond made a cameo in Daphne Guinness’ music video for “Electric Consciousness” released last month, and during New York Fashion Week, Guinness returned the favor. The stylish multihyphenate 50-year-old showed up as the finale for their runway show at Spring Studios, modeling a sequined purple catsuit before taking the mic to perform “Riot,” a single from her upcoming second studio album “Daphne & The Golden Chord.”

“It’s all done to analog tape,” Guinness said of the new album, which comes out April 20. “It’s all done mostly live, and there are 41 musicians in it. It’s all real. Written by me from beginning to end, huge subtext.”

For Guinness, the appeal of The Blonds is fairly straightforward: “The glamour,” she said. “I live for a catsuit, I live for sequins.”

Her pivot to a musical career — her first album, “Optimist in Black,” came out in 2016 — is not a departure, but rather a syncing of her interests.

“It’s all linked, everything’s linked: art, music, it all dovetails,” she said. “I couldn’t think about one without the other. I don’t think about fashion when I’m doing music, and vice versa.”

Here, a look at Guinness’ performance for The Blonds during the brand’s New York Fashion Week runway show: