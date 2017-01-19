Tomorrow marks the end of an era — and the beginning of another. She may be leaving the White House, but First Lady Michelle Obama has already left a mark on American fashion that will forever be a part of her legacy. Ahead of her last day in the People’s House, we asked designers who have dressed Obama to write thank you notes to her.

Joseph Altuzarra:

Thank you Michelle for being such a wonderful role model & powerful advocate for ALL Americans. We will miss you.

Christian Siriano:

Dear Michelle,

It’s been an honor to design for you, a woman I have so greatly admired these last eight years, and someone I will admire for the rest of my life. Your legacy as First Lady is a beautiful one of care, compassion and charity.

Your support has meant so much to me. As a young designer from Maryland, I’d always remained optimistic that my career would blossom when the right moment came along. For me, you were that moment. As our First Lady, the choices you’ve made in attire have shone spotlights on many growing American businesses. Your support has stimulated our industry and fostered artistic creativity.

I look forward to following your next steps, and to creating for you for many years to come.

Thank you.

Jason Wu:

Dear Michelle,

Thank you for your amazing support for not only me, but for every creative who dreams in this country. You inspire me and I am so proud to play a small part in your most extraordinary legacy.

I can proudly say that I’ve reached my American Dream.

Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa:

Dear Michelle,

Over the past eight years, you have conveyed such strength, confidence and poise as First Lady. The selfless and exemplary work that you have done and the influence you are leaving behind will certainly not be forgotten! As designers, it has been such an honor for you to wear Marchesa. From State Dinners to Galas, you have exuded the highest level of elegance and grace, which we deeply admire.

Thank you for everything you have done, you are leaving behind a lasting legacy and we’re excited to see what comes next for you!

Best wishes,

Georgina Chapman & Keren Craig

Monique Lhuillier:

Dear Mrs. Michelle Obama,

I am so honored to have dressed you and love what you have done for American fashion.

Your confidence and poise in every situation has been such an inspiration to me.

Fondly,

Monique Lhuillier

Prabal Gurung:

Dear Mrs. Obama,

Thank you for your grace, poise, intellect & integrity. You leave us inspired. Thank you for letting us be part of your history. See you in 4 years as our first female president.

Jenna Lyons of J. Crew:

Dear Mrs. Obama,

Thank you for your GRACE

Thank you for your ELEGANCE

Thank you for your WARMTH

Thank you for your BRIGHT SMILE

Thank you for your INCLUSIVENESS

Thank you for your SUPPORT

Thank you for your INSPIRATION

Thank you for your HUMOR

Thank you for your ACCEPTANCE

Thank you for your STRENGTH

Thank you for your FEARLESSNESS

Thank you for your STYLE

Thank you for your ENORMOUS HEART

Thank you for your LEADERSHIP

Thank you for your DANCE MOVES

Thank you for EVERYTHING

With love and admiration,

All of us at J. Crew