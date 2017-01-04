Following last month’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — and a generally busy year — model Devon Windsor has been enjoying some R&R before gearing up for what is certain to be an equally hectic 2017. Windsor spent the holidays with her family at home, followed by a New Year’s trip with her boyfriend. She sent WWD a postcard detailing her recent downtime.

This year, like every year, I went home to St. Louis, for the holidays. My parents still live there, so my sister Alex and I always come home.

Every year around Christmas and Thanksgiving, I buy a bunch of toys for the sick children in the oncology center at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital. I really love giving back and putting a smile on their faces, especially during the holidays.

My sister, cousin and I went to the hospital to set up in their family center. Everyone was able to come down and pick anything they wanted and if the children were too sick, their parents or siblings came to choose. It was an amazing experience and definitely the highlight of my time home for the holidays.

Another highlight of my holiday at home was baking. My sister, mom and I always make holiday treats like Christmas cutout cookies and red and green chocolate chip cookies. Since my mom’s birthday falls on Christmas, I also made her a lemon cake with lemon butter cream frosting.

On Christmas Eve, my whole family went to Mass and then headed to our country club for a big buffet dinner. We went home to watch the “Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” On Christmas morning, we always prepare a big brunch with cinnamon rolls, eggs Benedict casserole, bacon, fruit salad and hot chocolate. Following brunch, my family swaps gifts before our extended family comes over for the evening. For the remainder of the week, my family and I relaxed…a lot of games, puzzles and movies!

For New Year’s, I went to Mexico with my boyfriend and his family. It was a supernice and low-key holiday and I’m looking forward to what 2017 has to bring!

Last day for Santa preparations! 🙈🎅🏼❄️🍪🎁🎨🎄 A photo posted by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:59am PST

🎁🎄merry🎄🎁 A photo posted by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:37am PST

Mexico, I'm coming for you! ✌🏼✌🏼 A photo posted by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:55am PST