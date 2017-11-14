Kristen Stewart recently made her directorial debut with the short “Come Swim,” and is already back at it. The actress — and now, director — noted that she’s working on “adapting something” for her next project. Has directing taught her anything new about acting?

“To be honest not really,” she said while attending The Museum of Modern Art’s Film Benefit honoring Julianne Moore on Monday night. Stewart went on to describe her interest in directing and acting as rooted in the same intention.

“Just from a really young age I’ve always thought — even if it wasn’t a great film, if there’s something to be said by someone and it’s a singular perspective and you have essentially 100 to 200 people supporting that, I always just grew up thinking I wanted that,” she said. “I wanted to hold that responsibility. And I wanted to protect something precious, and give people an opportunity to be seen, and in a really true way. I just love this s–t, I’m just happy to be doing it.”