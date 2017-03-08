MILAN – Enrico Isaia, who with his brothers Corrado and Rosario founded the Isaia men’s wear company in Naples, Italy, in 1957, died on Tuesday in Milan. He was 84.

The Neapolitan entrepreneur started his career selling tailoring fabrics in his native city before moving to the nearby village of Casalnuovo, where the Isaias started their men’s tailoring business.

With his pioneering spirit, Isaia enabled his family’s brand to expand overseas.

The Isaia company, which features a red branch of coral as its logo, is now headed by Isaia’s son Gianluca, who serves as president and chief executive officer of the firm. Isaia currently has flagships in key markets around the globe, including Milan, New York, Los Angeles, Capri, Baku, Moscow, Macau, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

The executive is also survived by his daughter Alessandra. His funeral service will take place at the Santissima Trinità Church in Naples on Thursday.