In her first major appearance since leaving the White House, former First Lady Michelle Obama wore Cushnie et Ochs and Jennifer Fisher jewelry Wednesday night in Los Angeles at the 25th annual ESPY awards, where she honored the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

“Eunice Kennedy Shriver was a passionate champion for those with developmental challenges, empowering them to fulfill their highest potential,” Obama said previously in a statement regarding the honoring. “Her work to promote inclusion and acceptance transformed the lives of countless young athletes and inspired us all. I am incredibly honored to present this award to her son to celebrate her life’s work.”

Kennedy Shriver, who was the sister of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, founded the Special Olympics in 1968. She died in 2009 at age 88.

Obama presented the award to Timothy Shriver, Kennedy Shriver’s son, who serves as chair of the Special Olympics. According to ESPN, the Arthur Ashe Courage Award is given out to “someone who embodies the spirit of its namesake, tennis legend and longtime human rights campaigner Arthur Ashe.”

Her appearance at the ESPYs (the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly awards) marked one of the first big public appearances the former First Lady has made since leaving the White House. Her embrace of the fashion industry, particularly of American designers, was well documented throughout President Obama’s two terms, and it remains to be seen what form her fashion choices will take post White House. She continues to work with stylist Meredith Koop, whom she has worked with since 2009.

